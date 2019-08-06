Osun Assembly

– As Oyetola lays foundation for construction of 120-bed wards, Doctors’ quarters

The speaker of Osun state House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye on Tuesday disclosed that the Assembly would make a law that will bar doctors in public hospital from private practice.

He disclosed this at the turning of sod of the construction of 120-bed ward and 30 doctors quarters performed by the state Governor, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola at the state specialist hospital complex Asubiaro Osogbo.

He said when the law takes effect, only doctors who have served for 20 years and above would be allowed to own private hospital.

He said, “government is investing a lot in the health sectors and some doctors are frustrating its effort at providing quality healthcare delivery for the people.

For us, as lawmakers, we believe a bill should be initiated to stop doctors working in a public hospital from owning private hospital except those who have worked for over 20 years”.

The initiative which was supported by Save one million lives programme for result includes the provision of modern equipment, deploying technology to boost healthcare delivery and training and re-training of healthcare workers.

Addressing the gathering before laying the foundation, Governor Oyetola said his administration is committed to revitalizing the health sector with a view to ensuring that it delivers good life and prosperity for the people of the state.

He added the hospital would be upgraded to 180-bed facilities after the completion of the project.

The governor said fund for the project was sourced from the federal government-facilitated World Bank’s Save one million lives initiative in which the state was adjudged number two in the contest nationwide.

“Our revitalization programme is holistic. It comes with the use of technology to boost health delivery, provision of modern equipment, training and re-training of personnel for efficient healthcare delivery.

In order to give prompt vent to this resolve, we executed the flag off the facilities in Ejigbo, Ifetedo barely three months into our administration. Work has reached advanced stages on the two projects. They will be delivered very soon”.

In his goodwill message, Dr Simeon Afolayan disclosed that the state has embarked on the revitalization of the Accident and emergency ward, which was initially taken over by monkeys, adding that plans are on the way to recruit specialist to work in the hospital as well as other medical personnel.

“The governor is in the process of improving the welfare of medical doctors and other medical personnel”.

