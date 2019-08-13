Obaseki is my brother, rift created by people for selfish interest — Oshiomhole

…Obaseki was not in my palace — Otaru of Auchi

By Gabriel Enogholase & Alemma Aliu

BENIN CITY— NATIONAL Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, has said the alleged rift between himself and his successor, Governor Godwin Obaseki, was a creation of people with personal interest, describing Obaseki as his brother.

Oshiomhole stated this, Monday night, while receiving Governor Obaseki, who led members of his cabinet to celebrate the Eid-el-Kabir festival with his former boss, at his Iyamoh residence in Estako West Local Government Government Area of the state.

Speaking to journalists after a closed door meeting, which lasted for about an hour, Oshiomhole said the meeting was not unusual as he was in constant touch with Obaseki.

He said: “From time to time, we have always been meeting. It is not an unusual visit, the meeting afforded me the opportunity to meet with my brother and with people I have worked with.”

Oshiomhole added that it was unfortunate that the media liked creating factions for their own gain.

Obaseki also noted that the visit to his predecessor was not unusual, saying that he decided to celebrate the Sallah with his former boss.

He said the visit was to celebrate Edo leaders just as the former APC national chairman, Chief John Oyegun, was celebrated by the state earlier in the day.

“There is nothing unusual about this meeting, it is Sallah and we have just finished celebrating with the former APC national chairman, Chief Oyegun, in Benin City, and we decided to come here to celebrate Sallah with my predecessor,” the governor said.

Obaseki was not in my palace — Otaru of Auchi

Meanwhile, the Otaru of Auchi, Alhaji Aliru Momoh Ikelebe III, has denied reports in the media that Obaseki visited him as part of the celebration of the Edi-el-Kabir, saying he only had dinner with Oshiomhole though Vanguard gathered that the Otaru had invited the two of them.

The Daudu of Auchi Kingdom, Alhaji Usamn Abuda, said Obaseki was not at the palace on Monday as was “generously reported in the print media yesterday.”

He said: “The Otaru said he did not see Obaseki. His Royal Highness Ikelebe III throughout Monday, did not see Governor Obaseki in person or a message from him as being claimed in the media. I can recall that Oshiomhole visited Otaru in the evening for a luncheon party which lasted into the late hours of the day.”

Vanguard