Nigeria needs 24.7m prepaid meters — Expert

By Harris Emmanuel

Nigeria has a deficit of 24.7 million prepaid meters as electricity consumers continue to receive estimated bills from distribution companies in spite of epileptic power supply, Chief Executive Officer of Metering Solutions Manufacturing Services Limited, Adebisi Adeniyi, has said.

He spoke in Awa, Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State

According to him, while the Nigerian Electricity Regulation Company (NERC) says 4.7 million Nigerians were in need of prepaid meters, real estate developers have a gap of 20 million.

This, he said, shows that 24.7 million Nigerians require pre-paid meters, adding that his company had commenced the roll out of pre-paid meters for Port Harcourt, Eko and Kano Electricity Distribution Companies as part of efforts to eliminate estimated billing.

“It is what you use that you ultimately pay for. You do not pay for what you do not use. I have been a victim. So, it is my responsibility now as a product champion to ensure that others do not fall victim”, he said.

Adeniyi, who described the company as not only the biggest in sub-Saharan African but on the entire African continent in terms of metering solution, said with a capacity of three million pre-paid meters per annum on a single shift, it is capable of producing six million working in two shifts in a year.

“Our facility is clearly and arguably the biggest in Africa in terms of metering solution. People always said we are the biggest in sub-Saharan Africa but I have since come to realize that we are actually the biggest in Africa. That’s the truth”, the CEO added.

“We work in three major activities. We assemble SKDs which is a semi knock down component for prepaid meters, two and three phases. We also go into what we call Injunction Moulding for the manufacture of meter boxes, because all our boxes are pole mounted.

“So we need boxes to accommodate them when they are outside because of the weather. And the third thing we do is to assemble those metals, the assembled SKDs into the manufactured metal boxes, that is why we call it Metering Solution Manufacturing Company”.

Vanguard