2027: Political permutations favour Tinubu – Deputy Senate President

Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin.

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, APC, Kano North has expressed optimism that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will emerge victorious in the January 16, 2027, presidential election, citing assessments by political analysts and the prevailing political situation in the country.

Senator Barau spoke at the weekend during the inauguration of campaign committees for Dawakin Tofa, Tofa and Rimin Gado Local Government Areas of Kano State, where he charged party members to work collectively towards securing victory for all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

In a statement signed on Sunday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the Deputy President of the Senate said the foundation laid by President Tinubu during his first term would, by the grace of Allah, yield the desired results in his second term.

Barau Jibrin who expressed appreciation to party leaders, elected representatives, local government chairmen, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other stakeholders for their support and commitment to the APC, assured them that the unity and cooperation currently enjoyed by the party would be sustained.

“Based on the assessments of political analysts and the current state of Nigerian politics, all indications suggest that, by Allah’s grace, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the presidential election,” he said.

He noted that Kano, being one of the largest states in the country and second only to Lagos in terms of the latest registered voters, deserved greater attention and opportunities from the Federal Government.

According to him, the Governor’s decision to lead the people from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the APC was a strategic move that have enhanced Kano’s political relevance and improved its access to developmental opportunities.

The Deputy President of the Senate expressed confidence that the political unity achieved in Kano would translate into tangible benefits for the people, particularly with the alignment of councillors, local government chairmen, state legislators, members of the National Assembly and the Governor under the APC.

He added that the coming elections would usher in a new phase of political and developmental activities, with elected representatives expected to contribute meaningfully to the development of their respective constituencies.

Senator Barau explained that the campaign committees were carefully constituted to accommodate party leaders, members of the party’s executive committees, former and serving legislators, councillors, local government chairmen, new party members and respected elders.

He urged members of the committees to take their responsibilities seriously and mobilise effectively for the APC ahead of the elections.

“What is required of you is to play your part actively in securing victory. Mobilise, campaign and ensure that all APC candidates emerge victoriously from top to bottom. May Allah grant us success and enable us to achieve our goals,” he said.

ENDS