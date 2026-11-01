Anambra coalition is battle for Nigeria’s soul – Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has described the political coalition formed by parties in the state to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid as a battle for the soul of Nigeria and Ndigbo.

Soludo, who is the Anambra State Coordinator of Tinubu’s re-election campaign, spoke on Sunday during the inauguration of the presidential campaign structure at the International Convention Centre, Awka.

He said the coalition, which brings together political leaders across party lines, was formed primarily to secure Tinubu’s re-election, arguing that Ndigbo must actively participate in national politics rather than remain on the sidelines.

The governor described the forthcoming political contest as a clash between emotion and reason, expressing the view that emotional politics could only dominate temporarily before giving way to strategic calculations.

Addressing candidates contesting other elective positions on different party platforms, Soludo assured them of a level playing field, but stressed that the coalition’s common objective was to ensure Tinubu’s return to office.

He recalled that prominent Igbo political leaders, including Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Dr. Alex Ekwueme and Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, played significant roles in national politics, insisting that the South-East could not afford to isolate itself from developments at the centre.

According to him, the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, recognised the importance of national political engagement and consequently resolved to align with the Federal Government.

He said APGA and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, shared progressive ideals anchored on federalism and shared prosperity, adding that Tinubu understood the need for progressives to work together for national development.

Reflecting on his political journey, which he said began in 1980 under the principle of “one nation, one destiny”, Soludo urged Ndigbo to consider their long-term political and economic interests.

He argued that state revenues alone could not adequately finance major infrastructure such as federal rail lines and gas pipelines without strategic partnerships with the Federal Government.

The governor also noted that despite Tinubu securing about 5,000 votes in Anambra State during the 2023 presidential election, his administration had extended support to the state.

He expressed optimism that greater federal interventions could come if more people in Anambra supported the President in the next election.

Soludo called for an end to what he described as opposition and protest politics practised in the state since 2015, urging Ndigbo to embrace active participation in governance at the national level.

He further argued that a fragmented opposition would find it difficult to defeat an incumbent president, adding that his assessment was informed by his claimed record of correctly predicting presidential election outcomes in Nigeria since 1983.

On the future of presidential power rotation, Soludo said that following the completion of the South’s second term, power was expected to return to the North before rotating back to the South around 2039.

He urged Ndigbo to position themselves within the national political structure ahead of that period.

On political differences within Anambra, the governor said he maintained cordial personal and family relationships with political opponents, stressing that their disagreements were limited to political strategies and ideologies.

He also acknowledged federal fiscal interventions aimed at improving foreign exchange availability for importers, noting that although progress had been made, more work remained.

Outlining the campaign’s next steps, Soludo said political structures across the state would be streamlined before the end of the following week.

He maintained that elections were won at polling units and ward levels, urging supporters to remain focused despite criticism and verbal attacks on social media.

In his remarks, the APC state chairman, Senator Emma Anosike, said he had initially been sceptical about the meeting but expressed appreciation for what he described as the developmental strides recorded in Anambra.

Anosike said the coalition was intended to ensure the state’s direct participation in national governance.

He called for unity among party members, while noting that candidates contesting on different platforms were free to demonstrate their individual political strengths. He, however, urged all stakeholders to work together towards Tinubu’s re-election.

Also speaking, the APGA National Chairman, Barrister Sly Ezeokenwa, described the gathering as an unprecedented coalition united by the objective of securing Tinubu’s re-election.

He commended Soludo for facilitating the political alignment and pledged the readiness of APGA’s structures to implement campaign directives and mobilise support for the President.

The event attracted representatives of several political parties, including the PDP, Accord Party, APGA and APC, in what organisers described as a broad-based political alliance ahead of the 2027 presidential election.