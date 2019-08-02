NCC berates Glo, others on interconnect debt saga

By Prince Osuagwu & Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, yesterday, frowned at the level of interconnect debt in the country, berating Globacom and others allegedly owing huge amounts.

The commission said the level of interconnect debt, which is said to be above N165 billion, threatens the health and stability of the telecom sector and urged debtor networks to settle disputes with their creditor counterparts urgently, to relieve the subscribers of untold anguish

Two telecom giants, MTN and Globacom, have been embroiled in N10 billion interconnect dispute, which led into partial disconnection of Globacom subscribers by refusing their calls to terminate on the MTN network.

Although, sources from the two networks said the issue had been resolved, NCC said the slow pace of settlement of these debts would not continue if the sector hopes to remain the mainstay of the economy.

Director, Public Affairs of the commission, Henry Nkemadu, in a statement yesterday, warned debtor operators to settle interconnect debts owed their creditor networks without further delay to prevent possible revenue drop and customer flight from their networks to competitors.

He disclosed that the Executive Vice Chairman of the commission, Prof Umar Danbatta, was no longer finding it funny, a situation where a sector almost running on prepaid business would be enmeshed in interconnect debt crisis.

According to him, NCC, as a consumer-centric telecoms regulatory authority, is keen on ensuring that the consumers continue to enjoy uninterrupted service while efforts are being made to address the issue of indebtedness in the industry.

Vanguard