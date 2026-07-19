Lamine Yamal shares Instagram post hours ahead of Argentina clash

Spain’s forward #19 Lamine Yamal controls the ball during the 2026 World Cup football tournament semi-final match between France and Spain at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington on July 14, 2026. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)

Spain winger Lamine Yamal has once again taken to social media with a cryptic message just hours before one of the biggest matches of his career.

Ahead of Sunday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina, the 19-year-old shared an old photograph of himself as a child on Instagram, accompanied by the caption: “For you and for the streets.”

The post quickly went viral as fans interpreted it as a message of confidence before the showdown at the Estadio Azteca.

Yamal has become well known for making bold social media posts before high-profile matches, often sharing motivational messages or photos that capture the mood ahead of kick-off.

The Barcelona star has built a reputation for talking tough before big games, with several of his pre-match Instagram posts attracting widespread attention throughout Spain’s run to the World Cup final.

His latest message came as Spain prepare to face defending champions Argentina in a clash that has been billed as a battle between football’s present and future, with Yamal set to go head-to-head with Lionel Messi.

Yamal has been one of the standout performers at the tournament, helping Spain reach their first World Cup final since winning the trophy in 2010.

The teenager will now be hoping his latest pre-match post proves to be another good omen as La Roja attempt to dethrone Argentina and lift the World Cup for a second time.

Vanguard News