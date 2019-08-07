National Defence College Alumni gets new exco

Abuja – The Alumni Association of the National Defence College Nigeria (AANDEC) has inaugurated its newly elected National Executive Committee to run the affairs of the body for the next two years.

The AANDEC’s Publicity Secretary, Navy Capt. Mohammed Wabi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

H said that the new executive committee was elected during the just concluded organisation’s 12th Annual General Meeting.

The newly elected executives of AANDEC according to Wabi, are Maj.-Gen. Garba Audu (rtd) as President, Air Commodore Darlington Abdullahi (rtd), as Vice President while Brigadier General D Shaljaba (rtd) was elected the National Secretary of the Association.

“Others are Brig.-Gen. Ugwu Chima (rtd) as the Financial Secretary, Air Commodore D Ladan as Auditor while Navy Capt. A.O Udeagwu (rtd) and Navy Capt. T.J Ayerite (rtd) were elected Treasurer and Legal Adviser respectively.

“Additionally, Navy Captain Mohammed Wabi emerged as the Publicity Secretary while Assistant Corp Marshal Victor Nwokolo was elected as Assistant National Secretary and Group Capt. P. Bilal (rtd) is the National Organising Secretary.

“In the same vein, Brig.-Gen J.N Temlong (rtd) and Air Commodore S.A Zakari (rtd) were elected Ex-Officio members accordingly,” he said.

The immediate past President of AANDEC, Brig.-Gen. J.N Temlong (rtd), said the association was formed to among other things, foster unity of purpose among members in addressing growing insecurity in the nation.

He said that the aim was to enable them offer their research skills and practical knowledge in support of current efforts towards tackling myriads of national security challenges.

Temlong said the scholarly contributions of members of NDC alumni had enriched the quality of curriculum of the Defence College.

According to him, the association has been engaging relevant stakeholders in ensuring appropriate and functional deployment of strategies in tackling insurgency, terrorism, vandalism and other emerging security threats in the country.

He enjoined the Alumni to continue to play important roles in shaping the fabric and texture of Nigeria’s security with the enormous wealth of experience they had garnered in both military and national security.

According to him, the body is eminently positioned to assist the Federal Government and indeed the military in formulating national policies and programmes for the benefit of the country.

The new President said the new executive would layout out measures to seek partnership with the Government and stakeholders in areas of national policy formulation.

Audu said that his administration would develop programmes with creative value chains to engage government, private sector and Non-Government Organizations (NGO) in order to make positive impact on the national security architecture.

He pledged that he would also seek ways and means to get openings and secure for interesting AANDEC members, work placements at national, state and private sector levels.

The president commended the former executives for their tireless efforts, adding that the new executive would consolidate on their noble achievements.

“We shall not fail to seek guidance and advice from the out gone EXCO, AANDEC senior members and indeed any AANDEC member we consider can add value to our evolution.

“The aspirations of the new EXCO would be possible by taking cognisance of the enormous reservoir of strategic and administrative knowledge and skills acquired over the years through rigorous training and human development,’’ he said.

The Commandant of NDC, Rear Adm. Mackson Kadiri, thanked members of the organisation for pulling their intellectual and financial resources together towards uplifting the image of the College.

Kadiri promised to support the body to enable it achieve its noble objectives. (NAN)