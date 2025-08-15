Buratai tasks War College Alumni to serve as think tank on defence, security

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Chief of Army Staff and ex-Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai (rtd), has called on the Alumni Association of the Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) to position itself as a strategic think tank for defence and national security.

Speaking during the inauguration of the association on Thursday in Abuja, Buratai described its formation as a “deliberate and timely step” toward preserving institutional memory, promoting strategic continuity, and fostering a professional military network rooted in shared values.

He noted that the association would serve as a platform to formalize and sustain the cross-fertilization of ideas, mentorship, peer learning, and strategic dialogue among members.

The retired Army chief urged the alumni to embrace and promote the core values of loyalty, professionalism, innovation, and selfless service, emphasizing that their collective expertise would be instrumental in tackling Nigeria’s evolving security landscape—including terrorism, insurgency, cyber threats, and information warfare.

Citing global examples, Buratai referenced alumni associations in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and India, which actively contribute to strategic studies, policy advocacy, defence cooperation, and veteran welfare.

“You must look beyond the Nigerian context and adopt best practices that will strengthen our national defence and regional stability,” he advised.

Buratai also commended the commandant, faculty, and staff of the Army War College Nigeria for their foresight in supporting the initiative, and lauded the founding members for uniting past and present graduates.

Established in 2017, the Army War College Nigeria trains senior military officers and security professionals from Nigeria and allied nations for critical command, staff, and policy-making roles in national and regional defence architecture.