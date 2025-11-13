National security: Tinubu receives Defence College course 33 report

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday received the report of Course 33 graduates of the National Defence College (NDC), pledging to give due consideration to their strategic recommendations on national security.

Addressing participants during the presentation at the State House, Abuja, Tinubu commended the college for nurturing future strategic leaders equipped with knowledge and analytical skills to address Nigeria’s evolving defence and security challenges.

We must continue to develop Nigeria. It is our responsibility to provide answers to all the points you raised.

‎”The strategic path to industrialisation as enumerated in your presentation will receive diligent attention and critical review for implementation,” the President said.

He urged the participants to remain inquisitive, innovative, and patriotic in their service to the nation.

It is our joint responsibility to ensure that this nation is productive, governed inclusively, and securing a future for generations yet unborn.

We must train our people, develop our economy, promote industrial growth, and protect our sovereignty,” he said. ‎

‎Tinubu assured the college of his administration’s commitment to addressing its infrastructural needs, particularly the completion of its permanent site along the Abuja Airport Road.

We will look into your request on the permanent site. Be patient, continue to work hard, and share knowledge with those coming after you. This is the only nation we have, and we must build it together,” he said.

Earlier, the Commandant of the NDC, Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed, said Course 33 comprised 99 participants, including 25 officers from the Army, 16 from the Navy, 12 from the Air Force, five from the Police, and 18 from various ministries, departments, and agencies. ‎

He added that 23 international participants from Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Egypt, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Morocco, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, India, Nepal, and Brazil also took part in the course.

Ahmed said the course theme, “Strengthening Institutions for National Security and Development in Nigeria”, and the research focus, “Harnessing Indigenous Manufacturing for Enhanced National Security and Development: Strategic Options for Nigeria by 2040”, aligned with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The research outcomes underscore the importance of indigenous production as a foundation for sustainable national security and economic resilience,” the Commandant said.

He noted that since its establishment in 1992, the NDC had graduated 3,079 participants, including senior officers from the armed forces, police, and key government institutions, as well as international participants from Africa, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Ahmed appealed for presidential intervention to complete the college’s permanent site, describing it as a strategic national project that has remained unfinished since 2010.

‎“The college currently operates from its temporary site in the Central Business District. We seek Your Excellency’s intervention to complete this project to enhance the quality of study and research,” he said.

He assured that the NDC would continue to conduct research on emerging security challenges and offer strategic insights to support national development. (NAN)(