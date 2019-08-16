National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has commended Lagos Pilgrims for discipline and good behaviour, noting that their substantial compliance to crowd management regulations, contributed to the smooth conduct of stoning ritual at the Jamarat.

NAHCON also praised the state pilgrims’ board officials for promoting Nigeria image very well and acting in accordance with Saudi Arabia rules of engagement during the Hajj exercise.

Commissioner for Operation, Alhaji Abdullahi Saleh who led NAHCON team in a visit to the Lagos Pilgrims’ Tent in Mina recently gave the commendation, adding that the pilgrims from Lagos have set a standard worthy of emulation.

Alhaji Saleh who explained that the visit became necessary to improve service delivery, urged the pilgrims to always report to the agency areas where deficiency has been noticed.

Also, the National Missioner of Ansar-Ud- Deen, Imam Abdul Rahman Ahmad prayed for lasting peace and development in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the State Amir Hajj, Dr Abdul Hakeem Abdul Lateef has said that the airlift of the state pilgrims back home would begin on August 17.

According to him, the airlifting of pilgrims will commence tomorrow night to arrive Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, Sunday morning.

Dr Abdul Lateef encouraged the pilgrims to perform Tawaful Wadai which means farewell to Kaaba before leaving for Nigeria.

Vanguard