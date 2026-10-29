Kalu opposes plenary invitation to INEC chairman

Benjamin Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has opposed a proposal to invite the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, to brief the House on preparations for the 2027 general elections, arguing that the engagement could distract the commission.

Kalu made the position known during Wednesday’s plenary while contributing to a motion jointly sponsored by the Minority Whip, Mansur Soro, and the Deputy Minority Leader, Abdulsamad Dasuki, seeking to invite the INEC chairman to address lawmakers on the commission’s preparations for the elections.

Opposing the prayer seeking a plenary briefing, the deputy speaker argued that INEC’s recent public engagements were sufficient to address many of the concerns raised about the electoral process.

He said further inquiries should be channelled through the House Committee on Electoral Matters, which has the mandate to interface with the commission on behalf of the legislature.

According to Kalu, inviting the INEC chairman before the full House at this stage could create unnecessary pressure on the commission, trigger public anxiety and undermine confidence in the electoral process.

He maintained that the commission had been engaging the public on its preparations and had not reported any logistical challenges.

“I stand not in support of the prayer of this particular motion because supporting the prayer is belittling the mandate of the committee set up to carry out this function,” he said.

Kalu questioned the need to summon Amupitan before the entire House shortly after his public briefing, urging lawmakers to have confidence in the relevant committees established to oversee the commission’s activities.

“Inviting the chairman of INEC to come and brief the House when he just briefed the entire nation is not ideal. Don’t we believe in our committees again?” he asked.

He proposed an amendment to the motion to require the INEC chairman to meet with the relevant committee rather than address the entire House at plenary.

The deputy speaker also argued that the National Assembly, as an institution responsible for strengthening democracy, should support the electoral commission in carrying out its responsibilities rather than subjecting it to what he considered an ill-timed plenary inquiry.

His proposed amendment was seconded by a member of the House, Babajimi Benson, who represents a constituency in Lagos State.

When the Speaker of the House, Tajudeen Abbas, put the motion to a voice vote, lawmakers overwhelmingly supported the amendment, after which he referred the matter to the House Committee on Electoral Matters.

The committee is expected to handle the concerns raised in the motion and engage with INEC on its preparations for the 2027 general elections.