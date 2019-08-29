Killings, Kidnappings, Banditry: Enough is enough, Masari warns bandits

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – Worried by the spate of killings, banditry, kidnapping and other security challenges bedevilling the state, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has on Thursday warned armed bandits terrorizing the state that enough is enough.

This was as he threatened to deploy all measures at its disposal as a government to deal decisively and ruthlessly with the bandits, their accomplices and informants should they fail to embrace peace.

Governor Masari gave the warning at an extraordinary security meeting with top government officials, security chiefs, traditional rulers, Fulani leaders and others in the state.

The Governor directed the Secretary to the State Government (SGS) to arrange for him and security chiefs to meet suspected bandits at their hideouts to dialogue with them for peace.

According to him, “we are ready to dialogue with the bandits and are ready to go anywhere they invited us because we are not afraid to meet anybody to end this problem.

‘’As a leader, I must find the solution to the problem so that if today I die I know how to defend myself before God. I will not allow this to continue enough is enough.

“ The spate of wanton bloodshed is enough, and the state of insecurity must be reversed in Katsina without further delay.

“All eyes are not only in Nigeria but on Katsina State being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. It is said that it is here that you have attacks every now and then, portraying the state bad before the international community and media.

Also read:

“What is the need for the senseless and needless killings, kidnapping and rustling? We deny ourselves peace. You the perpetrators don’t live in peace and those inflicted with pain after the attacks are not living in peace. You (bandits) are not living freely and can’t spend the money from your nefarious activities peacefully, so why do you engage in what will not benefit us or the needless deals,” Governor Masari said.

He also attributed the romance with criminal activities by most Fulani youths to illiteracy, as they lack both Islamic and Western forms of education, given that their parents prepare them only for animal herding at the expense of all other endeavours, including the pursuit of knowledge.

“As leaders, parents and elders, we must take the blame for the criminal activities of the Fulani youths because we have not adequately provided them with the proper environment to become reasonable members of the society,” Masari said.

Similarly, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman described the current spate of killings in the state as counterproductive. The Emir preached against the shedding of the blood of innocent persons while urging the bandits to sheath their sword and live in peace with their community members. In his remark, the Secretary to the Government of the State, Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa said the government have spent huge amount of money in sustaining peace and protection of lives and properties of people in the state.

In attendance at the extraordinary security meeting were heads of security agencies, the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, Speaker of Katsina State House of Assembly, Honourable Tasi’u Zango, Traditional rulers and Districts heads led by the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin Kabir Usman, Secretary to the State Government Alhaji Mustapha Inuwa, Transition Committee Chairmen of the affected front line local Government areas, representatives of Myyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria and the Fulani herdsmen.

Meanwhile, the Governor was also said to have presented two Toyota Hilux vans to the military to beef up security and enhance their operations in the state.