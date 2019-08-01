Just in: Buhari, APC close defence

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday closed their defence in the petition filed at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal by Peoples Democratic Party and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The petitioners are challenging the victory of Buhari and his All Progressives Congress at the Feb. 23, 2019 presidential poll.

The five-man tribunal led by Justice Mohammed Garba had, on Monday, asked Buhari’s legal team to open their defence on Tuesday after the Independent National Electoral Commission said it would not call any witness in the case.

Justice Garba, then fixed Aug.21 for adoption of written addresses.

