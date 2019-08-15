Alex Iwobi has disclosed that the desire to make a name for himself and to shake off the ‘youngster’ tag at Arsenal propelled him to join Everton.

The 23-year-old teamed up with the Toffees on transfer deadline day, becoming the seventh summer signing by Marco Silva.

Iwobi, a nephew to legendary Austin Jay Jay Okocha, started in the Gunners academy before breaking into the first team, where he went on to make 149 senior appearances for the side, scoring 15 goals.

“I spoke to the manager and Marcel Brands and they almost lured me in,” Iwobi told Everton TV.

“The offer was too attractive for me to turn down. The manager was telling me, ‘There is a spot for you, we will take care of you’. Basically, all the things you want to hear as a player.

“I always had that youngster tag at Arsenal, so hopefully with this move I am able to make a name for myself in the Premier League and create history with Everton.”

The forward also lauded the other summer signings by the Toffees and hopes manager Marco Silva will help them to achieve great success with the club.

“It is exciting times for Everton. I was able to look at the transfers and players they have brought in – some great talent,” Iwobi continued.

“It is not just me. There were quality players here before [the summer] and they are still here. The manager has worked with Richarlison for a long while and made a name for him.

