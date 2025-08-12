Why I chose No.18 at Everton – Jack Grealish

By Emmanuel Okogba

Everton have confirmed that new season-long loan signing from Manchester City, Jack Grealish will wear the number 18 shirt for the 2025/26 campaign.

The 29-year-old now follows in the footsteps of Everton greats Wayne Rooney, Paul Gascoigne, Phil Neville, Gareth Barry, and Ashley Young in donning the number 18 jersey.

Speaking to evertontv, the former Aston Villa captain revealed his decision was inspired by two of his footballing heroes.

“There is a reason for choosing number 18,” Grealish said. “My two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne, and I know they both wore number 18 here. As soon as I knew this deal was close, I checked and the number was free – it was the only one I was going to take.

I even spoke to Wayne before coming here and mentioned it to him, so I hope he’s happy as well!”