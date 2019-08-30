I’ll serve in earnest, says Ndem on NDDC Appointment

The newly appointed Executive Director, Projects in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Rt Hon. Otobong Ndem has promised to justify the trust reposed in him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ndem, who stated this immediately after his nomination, said he is happy to be given the opportunity to

serve under an NDDC board manned by seasoned professionals who are committed to repositioning the Niger Delta.

“My professional experience and knowledge shall be hugely utilized in my capacity as Executive director, Projects. I am humbled by the privilege offered by Mr. President. I assure Niger Deltans of quality projects.

“I will work in tandem with the leadership of the board which is made up of core professionals. We’ll work as a team to ensure that the yearnings of Niger Deltans are met”, he explained.

Speaking further, Rt Hon. Otobong Ndem, who is the immediate past member of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio on his new role as Niger Delta Minister.

He said Akpabio’s track record of excellent service delivery is a good omen for the region.

He also called on Akwa Ibom people to offer overwhelming support to the federal government because the interest of the state is now well protected at the federal level.

