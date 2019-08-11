Ikeja Electric expands meter roll-out for customers

To meet customers’ needs, Ikeja Electric Plc has commenced the full roll-out of meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme to all unmetered customers across its network.

In the first phase, which terminated by July ending, metering was restricted to only customers in Ikorodu, Abule-Egba and Shomolu Business Units.

However, since August the exercise was extended to customers in Ikeja, Akowonjo and Oshodi Business Units. The MAP scheme is in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to bridging the metering gap. It entails the empowerment of third party companies identified as Meter Asset Providers, by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to procure and install meters for electricity consumers under this scheme.

Ikeja Electric, alongside one of its MAPs, Mojec Metering Asset Company on Thursday held a Customers Engagement Forum to sensitise customers in Shomolu Business Unit on the registration process, survey, payment and installation of meters.

Speaking at the event, which was held in Gbagada, Lagos, the Chief Operating Officer, COO, Ikeja Electric, Mrs Folake Soetan, reiterated the company’s commitment to leverage on the opportunity provided by the MAP scheme to close the metering gap across its network and also remove estimated billing.

Also read:

“The scheme will ensure accelerated meter deployment to unmetered customers, totally eliminating every form of controversy regarding the accuracy of electricity bills. We have taken concrete actions in terms of planning and manpower deployment for adequate metering” she said.

In order to ensure a seamless registration for meter under MAP scheme, she advised the unmetered customers to register through IE website map.ikejaelectric.com using their Ikeja Electric’s account number on the bill to update their KYC (Know Your Customer) details after which a survey will be carried out to determine the type of meter that will be suitable for their premises.

Soetan, also pointed out that the company has set up a debt resolution panel in its six Business Units to address disputed outstanding bills and ensure reconciliation. While also stating the fact that customers must always pay into the designated bank account provided on the online MAP Portal and always quote their Application Reference Number (ARN) when making any payment.

She advised new customers to visit the nearest Ikeja Electric office for account creation and set up, to enable them start their registration for meter. As part of the registration process, customers will be required to provide a valid email address and telephone number as they will be contacted through the information provided. She urged customers to always ensure that they provide accurate data during the registration process.

She directed tenants who share the same service cable to separate their service wires by engaging the service of Licensed Electrical Contractor Association of Nigeria (LECAN).

The event was attended by dignitaries including Alhaji Ralialau Alabi Yunusa, the Baale of Bajulaye who represented Oba of Shomolu, Mr Adedapo Oduguwa, Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman Shomolu, Alhaja Olawumi Osiefa CDC Chairperson, Bariga and Mrs Susie Onwuka, Head, Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Council, Lagos Office. In her remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of MOJEC Meter Asset Company, Ms Chantelle Abdul stated that her company has adequate meters in stock for the MAP scheme. According to her, the single-phase meter cost N38, 850, while the three-phase meter cost N70,350, both inclusive of VAT.

She revealed that all processes have been put in place including bank loans for customers who cannot afford to pay for the meter outrightly, and that installation would be completed in eight days as against ten days officially approved by Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

Vanguard