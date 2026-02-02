Consumers paid N2.3trn for electricity in 12 months — NERC

By Obas Esiedesa

ABUJA — Electricity consumers paid a whopping N2.311 trillion for power supply between December 2024 and November 2025, despite growing dissatisfaction with service delivery, according to reports by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC.

Vanguard analysis of monthly reports released by the commission, titled, ‘’Commercial Performance of Distribution Companies,’’ showed that electricity distribution companies (DisCos) issued bills amounting to N3.005 trillion within the period but failed to collect N693.49 billion.

The reports indicated that the highest monthly payment was recorded in October 2025, when consumers paid N210.92 billion, followed by November 2025 and April 2025, with payments of N208.78 billion and N199.85 billion, respectively.

Further analysis revealed that consumers paid N559.32 billion in the first quarter of 2025, which rose by 2.5 per cent to N573.53 billion in the second quarter and increased further by 1.3 per cent to N581.33 billion in the third quarter. NERC also reported that in October and November 2025, consumers paid N210.92 billion and N208.78 billion, respectively, for electricity.

5.3 million customers remain unmetered

Meanwhile, NERC disclosed that 5.3 million electricity customers, representing 44 per cent of the total 12.07 million registered consumers, remained without meters.

This is despite the N700 billion provided by the federal government in 2025, under the Presidential Metering Initiative, to procure and distribute free meters to consumers.

The Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, speaking at the weekend in Lagos, insisted that over 2.5 million meters under the initiative must be installed free of charge.

He noted that this, in addition to the 3.4 million meters funded by the World Bank through the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme, DISREP, was aimed at closing the metering gap and ensuring consumers paid only for electricity consumed.

He said: “Let me reiterate that the distribution and installation of meters under this programme are free for Nigerians. Nobody is expected to pay a dime for installation.

“Wherever you discover or notice such practices, please give us a tip-off. Once confirmed, the government will prosecute those involved, using all available legal and regulatory instruments. They will be made an example.”

However, DisCos have continued to push back, insisting that while the meters were free, the cost of installation was not.

A coalition of civil society organisations has backed the minister, calling for stiff penalties against DisCos that collect fees for government-funded meters.

In a statement signed by Fred Ojinika and Mr Tunde Olaoye, the Nigerian Human Rights Community, NHRC, a coalition of 130 civil society and community-based groups established in 2003, said the minister’s decision was in the best interest of Nigerians.

“The decision is in favour of energy consumers. Some DisCos are notorious for incompetence, greed and economic exploitation. The minister has taken the right decision. It promotes democracy and economic justice in Nigeria,” the group stated.

The coalition alleged that DisCos often claimed meters were free but demanded between N250,000 and N350,000 before connecting them to their systems.

It added that its offices nationwide were inundated with complaints of exploitation and deliberate destruction of meters, either through intentional power surges or physical damage, to force consumers onto estimated billing.

“We condemn the actions of the DisCos. It is a deliberate attempt to exploit Nigerians and undermine the industrial foundation of the country. We urge Nigerians to rise and defend their rights,” NHRC said.

The group also warned that it was ready to mobilise Nigerians for mass action, including occupying DisCos’ offices, to compel them to respect consumers’ rights and dignity.

National Secretary of the Nigeria Electricity Consumer Advocacy Network, Uket Obonga, said DisCos deliberately avoided metering consumers in order to sustain the lucrative estimated billing regime.

According to him, DisCos earn more from billing customers for electricity not supplied.

“We operate a service-based tariff system, yet nobody monitors the DisCos. Even when power is not supplied, consumers are billed. Nigerians continue to pay for darkness,” he said.