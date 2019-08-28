By Rotimi Agbana & Tolulope Abereoje

Overtime, the entertainment industry in Nigeria has witnessed a series of crashed marriages due to irreconcilable differences. But for Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie and her husband, Prince Odi Okojie, it has been about eight-years of marital bliss; and the couple are not ready to give up on their marriage for any reason.

However, while celebrating her 8th year marriage anniversary, the pretty thespian revealed how much pain she suffers whenever her husband is upset with her.

According to the ‘Dumebi the dirty girl’ actress, though her husband upsets her occasionally, she can’t live a day without him because she loves him with everything she represents.

“He knows how to get me. How do I tell you about the pain I go through when you are upset with me or when you are not around me? It all makes no sense once you are not a part of it. Your fragrance fills my every breath plus I can’t live without you and there is no doubt about it. You give me solace and you upset me sometimes but you are mine for sure, no doubt. I have no reason to live without you and that’s a choice, my choice. I love you and even if you get upset, always tap me the way you do when no one is watching? I like it. Happy 8-years anniversary babe. I love you with everything I am. You compliment me so well”, she said.

Speaking further, she prayed to God to make their blissful marriage last for eternity. “Please Lord, its eight-years, make many more years come to pass. Eternity would be perfect”, she said.

Meanwhile, her husband, Prince Odi Okojie also expressed profound gratitude to the actress, for making him and their three children her priority all these years.

“We may have gone through some storms, and passed through some turbulences together, yet we stayed together, waxing stronger than ever. Thank you for making me and the kids your top most priority. Happy 8th wedding anniversary to us”, he wrote.