I didn’t become a star overnight – Femi Solar

By Ayo Onikoyi

For ‘Jasa’ music creator and juju maestro, Femi Solar, reaching new heights in his music career would not have been possible without God and those who never gave up on him.

Though, the journey had not been rosy over the years, Solar kept to his unique Jasa style and it is safe to say that the singer has found his rhythm.

Solar said his career may have taken a new dimension in the last few years with new deals and back-to-back hit albums to his credit, but the success did not happen overnight.

Speaking with Potpourri some days back at the unveiling of his rebranded office and studio, the singer said those who don’t know how and when his music career started have kept saying he has suddenly become a star.

With a new single, Obajasa, which featured Gongo Aso crooner, 9ice still being streamed on music platforms, the singer said working with a successful musician like 9ice was a big move in the right direction for him.

“9ice and I have been working together on a few projects, so when it was time to feature him on my next single, I embraced the opportunity because I knew he was going to add so much value to the song and he truly did. “

Speaking at the unveiling of his record label and studio, Rhetotec Sounds, headed by Tayo Oladele, Solar said having a record label and modern recording studio has been a long-time vison, adding that he was proud to bring the dream to life.

On his endorsement deal with Trumpy Concept/ Estate company, he described it as a step in the right direction.

“I looked at the deal critically and I felt it was good for my brand and career at this time, so I couldn’t say no to the company. I should also let you know that FS7 and Rhetotec sounds have been rebranded to enhance the distribution of some of our works across Nigeria and even beyond,” he said.

Vanguard