HEALTH TIPS: Coping with heavy sweating

By Sola Ogundipe

There are simple steps to help reduce heavy sweating and boost your comfort level, whether at the gym, on the job, anywhere you go.

The right clothes can make a big difference if you tend to sweat a lot. Look for clothing with high cotton content. For instance, white will show more sweat, but it won’t be very visible on other colours or on prints or patterns.

For men, wearing an under shirt can help soak up some of the sweat. Women could wear an absorbent camisole top or dress shields.

Choose clothes with a loose weave, such as linens. Avoid silk because it makes you feel hotter.

Pocket a handkerchief. If you keep one in your pocket or purse, you can wipe off excess sweat quickly before you need to shake hands.

Buy ‘’breathable” shoes that will reduce sweat, and it’s important, especially if your feet are generally sweaty.

Eating certain foods, such as hot peppers, can affect the amount of sweat you produce. Eating other foods, including onions and garlic, can make your sweat smell worse.

Switch to higher-strength deodorants and antiperspirants. Some are prescription only, but you can also get higher strength products over the counter.

Apply deodorants at the best time, although most will work best at night. The active ingredient has to go down into the sweat duct and clog it. If you apply it in the morning, when sweat volume is typically higher, it washes off.

Applying deodorant at night also reduces the chance of skin irritations and will keep you using it more regularly.

Vanguard