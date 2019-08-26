Germany’s Merkel makes case for EU-U.S. trade talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday called for trade talks between the European Union (EU) and the U.S., saying that both sides had a major interest in intensifying trade.

The chancellor made the comments on the sidelines of the G7 summit during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, who has previously threatened to impose special tariffs on imported European cars.

Trump struck a warmer tone toward Merkel and Germany on Monday as he praised the chancellor.

“She’s a brilliant woman and she understands exactly where everything is.

“She knows before most people,” Trump said.

Trump also said he planned to visit Germany in the near future.

“I have German in my blood, I’ll be there. We are going to be there very soon,” Trump said.

Trump said that he was optimistic that EU trade talks could lead to an agreement, stressing that he wanted a “fair deal” and a “good deal for everybody”.

The U.S. president said the Europeans were tough negotiators but that he respected them just as much as the Chinese. (dpa/NAN)

Vanguard