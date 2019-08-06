Foundation opens PHC care facility in Abuja

By Princess Owoh

Envision Global Care Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has commissioned its newly-built Ante-Natal Care, ANC, section of the Lugbe Primary Health Care Centre in Abuja, designed to promote maternal, newborn and child health, MNCH.

The Foundation also launched ‘Project Improving Primary Health System Capacity, IPHSC, aimed at increasing the effectiveness and efficiency of Primary Health Centres, PHC, to address the challenges recorded in the areas of MNCH in far-flunged communities in Abuja and nationwide.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, Mr. Kevin Ogbajie, Programme Manager, Envision Global Care Foundation, said the group is equipping PHCs with the necessary medical equipment and supplies as well as building or renovating dilapidated primary jhealth.

Ogbajie further noted that the building of the ANC section of the Lugbe healthcare centre and launch of Project IPHSC was as a result of the high rate of maternal mortality in Nigeria, adding that the anization would train medical service personnel in the PHCs for efficient and effective health care service delivery in MNCH.

“Recently, there has been a need to restrategise and adopt a different approach so as to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, 3, in ensuring healthy lives and promoting well being at all ages, especially in the area of maternal, newborn and child health.

“This was further propelled by the current statistics of maternal mortality in Nigeria which according to the 5th Multiple Indicators Cluster Survey, MICS -5, conducted in 2016/2017, shows new born mortality rate of 37 deaths per 1,000 births and under 5s mortality rate of 120 deaths per 1,000 births.”

He called on well-meaning Nigerians, philanthropists, private organisations and stakeholders to partner the NGO to enable the project reach the entire length and breadth of the country.

Vanguard