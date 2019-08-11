Nigeria Football Federation president, Amaju Pinnick has promised a transparent organisation, if the the world soccer governing body FIFA grants Nigeria the hosting rights of the Under-20 Women World Cup.

FIFA are favourably disposed to having Nigerian host the tournament after inspecting facilities in Lagos, Uyo, Benin City and Asaba. However, there has been a mixed bag of reactions from Nigerian sports enthusiasts about the suitability of hosting the tournament, when there is no vibrant female football league in the country.

Amaju however, assured Nigerians that hosting the tournament will be beneficial to the country.

“The benefits of hosting world class events and tournaments have been thrashed in a lot of conversations. From the provision of new facilities to the upgrading of existing facilities; both sporting and otherwise.

“It is a window for the new Mercy Akide-Udoh, Desire Oparanozie and Asisat Oshoala to announce themselves to the world.

“From the start of this process to the end of it, we will be as transparent as we possibly can.

“Anti-corruption agencies; the EFCC, ICPC or the Nigeria Police, will head our compliance committee.

“Hopefully, with the support of all Nigerians, we will deliver a worthy tournament for our women.”

FIFA is expected to make another round of inspections later in the year ending before making up its mind on whether Nigerian can run along with the tournament or not. This is just as the vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has assured of government support.

“The Government of Nigeria guarantees to back the bid 100 per cent,” Osinbajo said.

“We are actually excited with the prospect of hosting the Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup in 2020.

“For us, football is a unifying force. Government interest in hosting is beyond commercial, football is a measure of unity and well-being of our people as diverse as we are.”