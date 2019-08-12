By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- STRONG indications emerged Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari may have dropped Senator Ita Enang as his Senior Special Assistant, National Assembly Matters( Senate).

Enang who was in the National Assembly from the House of Representatives was last a Senator from Akwa Ibom State in the Seventh Senate.

He was appointed to the office in 2015 during President Buhari’s first coming and was still in acting capacity even during the Ministerial Screening by the Senators before they went on the annual recess to resume September.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Senator Christopher Babajide Omoworare, All Progressives Congress, APC who represented Osun East in the 8th Senate will step in as the next Senate Liaison Officer to President Muhammadu Buhari.

An aide to Senator Enang who prefers not to be mentioned confirmed that his boss saw the change coming days earlier. The aide, however, expressed confidence that Enang was likely to get another appointment other than SSA on National Assembly matters.

Attempts to reach Enang to speak on the development proved abortive as his line was not going through.

Also moves to get Senator Omoworare to speak was not realistic as his phones rang repeatedly, but did not pick his calls.

But when contacted to speak on the development, the Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity to the President, Garba Shehu said the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha was in a better position to offer further clarification on the latest development.

“SGF is in the best position to speak on that,” he noted.

A Presidency source also confirmed that Senator Enang has been offered another appointment, but declined to disclose the nature of the new task and when it would be announced.

A source said that Enang may be the Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs since he has lost out as a Minister because the Akwa Ibom Ministerial slot has been given to the former governor of the State and past Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

VANGUARD