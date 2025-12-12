Ambassadorial appointment: Drama as Senate clears Dambazau, Fani-Kayode, Omokri, others

Senate

By Henry Umoru & Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu’s nominees for ambassadorial appointments had an easy ride at the Senate, yesterday, as most of them were asked to “take a bow and go.”

Former senators, House of Representatives members, former governors and ministers, career ambassadors, and former first ladies, among others were asked to take a bow and go by the Senate, as the screening of the ambassadorial nominees submitted to the Senate by President Tinubu entered the third day.

After an initial hitch that saw many, including senators, ambassadorial nominees and journalists scrambling for a space in the tightly packed hearing room 221, the screening exercise finally began at a new venue.

In rapid dispatch, the Senate screening committee attended to the ambassadorial nominees, granting Senator Ita Enang and all other former National Assembly members the privilege of “take a bow and go.”

After brief introductions, former governor, ministers, ambassadors and lawmakers were not asked any question, as they were asked to “take a bow and leave,” in line with Senate tradition, citing their earlier clearance by the Senate and extensive public service experience.

Those cleared without any question include former governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu.

All former first ladies and former ambassadors were not left out in the “offer” from the Senate as the list of nominees still waiting to be screened gradually narrowed down to former Presidential aide, Reno Omokri and four career ambassadors with all eyes on Omokri.

The Senator Sani Bello, APC, Niger North-led Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, yesterday screened former ministers, Femi Fani-Kayode and Abdulrahman Dambazau, for ambassadorial appointments.

Both nominees, who previously served as Minister of Aviation and Interior, respectively, had earlier undergone full Senate screening during their ministerial confirmations in past administrations as they both enjoyed the privilege of take “a bow and go.”

Among those expressly cleared were immediate past Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Yakubu Mahmoud; Senator Enang, Reno Omokri; Senator Grace Bent and Senator Nora Daduut.

Others were Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas, retd;, Erelu Angela Adebayo (Ekiti), Florence Ajimobi (Oyo) and Mrs. Chioma Ohakim.

Why we gave express clearance —Bamidele

Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central, defended the continued use of the “take a bow and go” procedure for certain nominees, saying it was reserved for individuals with established and vfiable records of public service.

Speaking during the screening session for non career ambassadorial nominees, Senator Bamidele explained that nominees who had previously served as members of the National Assembly automatically benefit from the tradition because their legislative history and public track record are already well known to lawmakers.

Drama over Omokri

During the screening, there was, however, a mild drama as two members of the Committee, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, APC, Edo North; and Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South, squared up over Omokri.

Drama ensued between them when it was the turn of former Presidential Aide, Omokri to be screened.

Omokri had barely finished introducing himself when Ndume and Oshiomhole engaged in heated argument over his nomination.

While Ndume wanted Omokri dispatched quickly following a motion to that effect, Oshiomhole held on to the floor, insisting on saying a thing or two about the nominee despite pressures on him not to.

During the heated trading of words, Ndume said: “The procedure is that there is a motion on ground and it should be seconded. If it is not seconded, it is dead.”

Responding, Oshiomhole said: “Mr Chairman, I think I needed to speak on this in the public’s interest.

In particular reference to the nominee, Reno, because we cannot pretend we have not heard stories.”

At this point, Ndume interrupted saying, “You can’t work on stories, there is no petition before the committee. The Senate is not a joke.”

In his response, Oshiomhole said: “Tinubu is a pragmatist, he is not detained by old feelings, doubts, suspicion about anyone until you have the opportunity to, so perform until you hand over to him the steering of a vehicle.”

At the end of the shouting session, Omokri scaled the hurdle and was allowed to take “a bow and go.”

The committee had on Wednesday screened several career ambassadorial nominees including Ahmed Gambari, Maimuna Besto, Monica Enebechi, Ahmed Monguno, Kingsley Onaga, Magaji Umar and Aminu Nasir.

Though, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim, APC, Ondo South, is not a Career Ambassadorial nominee, but as a serving Senator in the 10th Senate, he appeared before his colleagues even though he was not originally among the nominees pencilled for screening, but he made a surprise entrance to the hall, he was invited to “take a bow and go.”

All the other nominees were cleared.

ADC hits Senate, says controversial nominees may be rejected abroad

Meanwhile, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has criticised the Senate over what it described as the trivialisation of the ambassadorial screening process, following the decision to allow several high-profile nominees, including Femi Fani-Kayode, Reno Omokri and Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to simply ‘take a bow and go’ during Thursday’s session.

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard in Abuja, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the Senate’s handling of the exercise undermined the seriousness expected when selecting individuals who will represent Nigeria internationally.

“We are not surprised, but we are disappointed that a process as serious as screening those who will represent Nigeria abroad has been reduced to something so trivial,” Abdullahi said.

He argued that the Senate’s approach suggested a preference for political convenience over national credibility, warning that some of the nominees might not scale through, if subjected to stricter diplomatic scrutiny in other countries.

“If posted to serious countries, many of these people would be rejected,” he added.

The ADC stressed that ambassadorial appointments carry implications far beyond domestic politics, noting that the calibre of Nigeria’s envoys directly influences the country’s reputation and leverage on the global stage.

Abdullahi further pointed out that the Senate’s leniency towards certain nominees reinforced public perception that legislative oversight in Nigeria has become inconsistent, rigorous for some candidates but largely ceremonial for certain politically exposed and controversial individuals.

The party urged the Senate to return to a merit-based screening process, arguing that Nigeria cannot afford to send poorly vetted representatives abroad at a time when international diplomacy demands higher levels of competence and clarity.

While the Senate may continue to defend the take a bow and go” tradition, especially for former lawmakers and distinguished personalities, the ADC insists that such practices must not override national interest.

Senate granted Omokri undeserved courtesy —Onoh

Speaking in like manner, Dr. Josef Onoh, former spokesman of President Tinubu in the South-East, and chairman of forum of former members of Enugu House of Assembly, the Senate Committee’s decision to issue a “take a bow and go” deference to Mr. Reno Omokri is not merely a procedural lapse; it is a devastating blow to the very soul of Nigeria’s democracy and an irreparable stain on our national honour.”

He said: “By granting this undeserved courtesy to an individual whose public conduct has repeatedly undermined civility, truth, and national unity, the Senate has shredded the thin fabric that still held our democratic institutions together.”

This single act has gravely wounded Nigeria’s international diplomatic reputation and turned the once-respected Red Chamber into an object of global ridicule.

Worse still, this clearance has handed the opposition a weapon of incalculable destructive power for 2027. They will replay this moment endlessly, painting the President as the ultimate beneficiary of a compromised legislature that bows to sycophancy rather than principle. History will record that a President who enjoys silence today because he wields power will, the very day he leaves office, confront the true verdict of Nigerians and the world-an everlasting dent on his legacy that no amount of achievement can erase.”