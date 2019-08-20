El-Rufai approves appointment of seven new Permanent Secretaries, others

Gov. Nasir El-Rufai has approved the appointments of seven new Permanent Secretaries and senior officials for five agencies.

This was contained in a statement by Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser, Media and Communication to the governor and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

Among the new appointees is Dr. Aliyu Jafaru, who was earlier nominated as commissioner, but now appointed as Deputy Director-General, Kaduna State Geographic Information System subject to confirmation of the state Assembly.

Others appointed to various agencies are Engr. Aliyu Salihu, Acting Director-General, Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority, Engr. Ahmed Munir, Director-General, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency and Abdullahi Sani as Chairman of SUBEB.

Also appointed for SUBEB are Mubarak Mohammed, Permanent Member, Project Management and Dr. Christy Alademerin, Permanent Member, Human Resources Management.

Meanwhile, Umma Aboki has been reappointed as Executive Secretary of Kaduna State Investment Promotion Agency.

The new Permanent Secretaries include Amina Adamu, Phoebe Sukai-Yayi, Bashir Umar-Lere, Sabiu Sani, Dr Haliru Soba, Amina Abdullahi and Muhammed Bashir-Umar.

The government has also announced the deployment of all the permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

According to the statement, Nuhu Buzun​​​ has been deployed to Cabinet Affairs; Adamu Mansur​​, Human Services and Social Development and Stephen Joseph​​​Environment.

Others are Habiba Shekarau​​​, Housing and Urban Development; Mahmoud Yamusa​​​, Planning and Budget;

Aisha Mohammed​, General Services; Musa Adamu,​Local Government and Ibrahim Jere​​​, Public Service Office.

Also deployed were Mohammed Shuaibu​, Health; Murtala Dabo​​​​, Finance; Chris Umar​​​​, Justice; Umar Ibrahim, Sports Development; Amina Adamu​​​​, SUBEB; Phoebe Yayi, Education; Bashir Lere​​​, Public Works and Infrastructure, and Sabiu Sani​​​​, Agriculture.

The rest include Dr Haliru Soba, Business, Innovation and Technology; Amina Abdullahi​​​, Establishment; Muhammad Bashir-Umar, ​​Civil Service Commission and Umma Ahmed​​​, as Director-General, Quality Assurance Authority​. (NAN)