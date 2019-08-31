Don’t stir uproar in Niger Delta group tells Buhari

Iwere Advocacy Group has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to avert the recent tension caused by the newly announced names for the board of Niger Delta Development Commission (NNDC), in the region, saying the federal government has consistently politicised issues of the region to make peace elusive.

The group in a statement signed by its president and Secretary Samuel Agbogilodo and Akanire Tosan noted that “it is obvious that the mission and intentions of this current administration are not to provide equity, fairness, and peace in the region.

“The statement reads in part “We do not see any reason why a representative from the Itsekiri, the highest Oil producer in Delta State should not be considered for any of the converted positions, most especially when these positions have been zoned to the Delta south.

“We now know that the Nigeria State only understands dirty schemes and violence.

“We urge the Federal Government to immediately withdraw the announced list and follow what was stipulated in the Act that established the NDDC on how members from the nine Oil producing states of the federation should constitute the board.

“We have restrained ourselves from violence activities that will plunge the nation into comatose for a very long time, we don’t want to consider that option”.