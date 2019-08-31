Breaking News
Breaking: EFCC arrests 12 suspected internet fraudsters in a yahoo yahoo school

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 12 suspected Internet fraudsters in Lagos.

The suspects-Oluwaseun Ogunbunmi, Haruna Yusuf , Olubori Hassan, Wasiu Idowu, Basit Adeniran, Aina Olajuwon, Okafor Joseph, David Ado, Olamide Ogunseye, Opeyemi Ahmed , Monsuru Amao, Taiwo Rasak- were arrested on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in a rented three-bedroom apartment in the Ikotun area of Lagos, where they used as a Yahoo Yahoo school.

The arrest followed intelligence reports received from concerned members of the public about their alleged criminal activities.

During the raid, some of the suspects attempted to flee by hiding on the roof of their apartment.

Items recovered from the suspects include laptops and mobile phones.

The suspect will soon be charged to court.

As part of efforts to curb the menace of computer-based frauds, the EFCC is calling on members of the public to report any suspicious activities of internet fraudsters in their neighbourhood through the Commission’s email address: info@efccnigeria.org or the hotline: +2348093322644 (0809EFCCNIG)

