Bayern fire six past hapless Mainz for second win in a row

Bayern Munich scored six times in a span of 45 minutes to come from a goal down and crush visitors Mainz 05 6-1 on Saturday.

The result saw Bayern climb to seven points from three games, two off the top.

Benjamin Pavard’s fine volley in the 36th minute cancelled out Mainz’s lead through a Jean-Paul Boetius header and launched Bayern’s sustained attack.

A sensational David Alaba free kick on the stroke of halftime turned the game around before Ivan Perisic gave Bayern a two-goal cushion with a header at the far post in the 54th minute.

Kingsley Coman stabbed in their fourth 10 minutes later and league top scorer Robert Lewandowski also got onto the scoresheet, firing in his sixth goal in three league matches in the 78th.

Substitute Alphonso Davies completed the rout two minutes later.

RB Leipzig are top on nine points after their 3-1 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday.

Borussia Dortmund on six points, are in action at Union Berlin later on Saturday. (Reuters/NAN)

Vanguard