Army warns militants operating in Bakassi

New groups won’t be lucky like BSF…Gen.Sarham

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Nigeria Army has warned militants operating in the Bakassi creeks to desist or face the full weight of the law as they might not be lucky like the defunct Bakassi Strike Force, BSF.

The General Officer Commanding,6 Division, Maj. Gen Jamil Sarham gave the warning at the weekend in Calabar while commissioning an 8bedroom transit accommodation and fortified guard room.

Speaking at Eburutu Military Cantonment, Gen. Sarham said the Army was aware of activities of some groups in the creeks of Bakassi but added that they might not be as lucky as BSF.

His words:” I wish to put it on record that it was as a result of the sector’s concerted kinectic and non-kinectic operations that compelled the defunct Bakassi Strike Force, BSF.

Also read:

“Though the second and third phases of the programme which involves rehabilitation and reintegration are yet to be embarked upon.

“I am also aware that other militant groups have taken over the creeks again and posing a serious threat to law-abiding people of the state who ply the waterways.

” I want to assure you that these groups of militants may not be as lucky as the defunct Bakassi Strike Force that has embraced peace.

“A lot has been achieved despite the quantum challenges associated with riverine operations which is prevalent in this region,” he stated.

Vanguard