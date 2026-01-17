Army announces surrender of 80 militants in Cross River

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the voluntary surrender of 80 militants in Cross River State under the amnesty programme of the state government.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters 13 Brigade, Maj. Yemi Sokoya, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Sokoya said that the militants surrendered in the early hours of Friday, at Atimbo Rear Area, following Operation OKWOK, in Akpabuyo Local Government Area, within the area of responsibility of the 13 Brigade.

According to him, the repentant militants emerged from two camps, with one group led by ThankGod Ebikontei, also known as Ayibanuagha, presenting 39 fighters.

He said that the second camp, headed by John Isaac, also known as Akpokolo, submitted 41 fighters.

Sokoya added that assorted arms, ammunition and other items, were also voluntarily surrendered during the exercise.

He said that these included: rifles, pump-action guns, single-barrel weapons, magazines, ammunition, speed boats, boat engines and other military-related equipment.

The Commander, 13 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Paul Alimikhena, described the development as a major confidence-building milestone.

He attributed it to sustained military operations, constructive engagement and effective collaboration with the Cross River State Government and other security agencies.

He said that the brigade would continue to provide a secure environment, while supporting lawful initiatives aimed at reintegrating repentant youths, and ensuring lasting peace across in the area.

The commander said that the surrendered militants had been handed over to the Cross River State Government’s Rapid Response Team and were undergoing profiling by the state’s Department of State Services (DSS).

He commended the State Government, under Gov. Bassey Otu, for its commitment to peace and security.

He also urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information. (NAN)