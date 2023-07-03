Security Threat :Gov Otu imposes curfew in Bakassi, Akpabuyo LGAs in C’River

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River state government on Monday imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in two Local Government Areas following issues security threat which has bedevilled the area for months.



In a statement signed by Secretary to State government, SSG, Prof Anthony Owan-Enoh , Gov Bassey Otu ordered a dusk to dawn curfew from 7 pm to 6: 00 am daily until further notice.

“Following the Security threats in Bakassi and Akpabuyo Local Government Areas of the State and in order to ensure safety of lives as well as forestall the breakdown of Law and Order.



“His Excellency, Sen. Bassey Edet Otu, the Governor of Cross River State, has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in Bakassi and Akpabuyo Local Government Areas from 7pm to 6am each day beginning from Monday July 3, 2023.

“Accordingly, movement of people and vehicles would be restricted during these hours. The public is therefore advised in their own interest to adhere strictly to these directives,” the statement read.



Recall that there has been several incidents of insecurity in the two Local government areas for a while with various groups including notorious cult groups clash , agitations by various freedom fighting groups as well as full blown militancy in both LGAs.



Also recall that in 2016 the defunct Bakassi Strike Force , BSF, led by self styled General Benjamin Ene reportedly “took over” both LGAs after various dialogue amnesty programme was initiated and in December of 2018 most of the agitators surrendered and were granted amnesty by the Ayade led administration.