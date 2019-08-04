Anxiety as court rules on El-Zakzaky’s bail Monday

Ben Agande, Kaduna

There is palpable anxiety as a Kaduna high court rule on a bail application by the detained leader of the banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibraheem El Zakzaky.

Already, the Kaduna State police command has announced the diversion of traffic in some areas in the state, especially roads leading to the court where the detained Islamic leader and his wife are to be arraigned.

But the Kaduna State government in a statement assured citizens in the state to go about their lawful business as adequate measures have been taken to protect lives and properties.

Some citizens in the state capital who spoke with Vanguard said they will stay indoors on Monday to assess the situation of things until after the court decides on the bail application.

“I will not take chances. I will stay at home until the court session is over. I don’t want to experience what I experienced the last time when members of the IMN protested” Ikechukwu Simon, tire dealers on Katsina road told Vanguard.

But in a statement issued in Kaduna Sunday evening, Samuel Aruwan, state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs said “appropriate security arrangements have been made to protect citizens and uphold law and order across the city. Therefore, the Kaduna State Government has assured residents that they can go about their lawful business as their freedom of movement is guaranteed.

He said “citizens should ignore the scaremongering by certain interests. As they have done at previous hearings of the El-Zakzaky matter, security deployments will preserve calm in the city, secure citizens and protect their right to free movement”.

Also read:

Earlier in a statement, the Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo assured citizens of the state that adequate security measures have been put in place to protect lives and properties.

The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to notify the general public to exercise more security consciousness as they go about their lawful businesses by being extra vigilant of their environment, persons around them, and activities of suspicious persons, so as to prevent miscreants from disturbing the peace of the State.

“Members of the public should note that the ban on all forms of processions/demonstrations in Kaduna State is still in force. The Police will not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who deliberately attempt to violate the ban.

“In view of the Court Trial of Malam Ibrahim El-Zakzaky on Monday 5th August 2019, the peace-loving and law-abiding people of Kaduna State are to note that adequate security has been put in place for a hitch-free court appearance. Therefore, members of the public are advised to remain calm and not to be apprehensive where they observe an unusual number of security personnel in town.

“As part of the strategy put in place for a smooth process of the court trial, there will be traffic diversion in the following areas during the court session: Independence way, Bida road and All other roads leading to Ibrahim Taiwo Road Kaduna.

“The Command uses this medium to call on the general public to report suspicious activities or persons around them to the nearest security agency. In this regard, Police Emergency Numbers: 07039675856 and 08075391105 can be reached in case of any distress/emergency, please” he said.

Vanguard