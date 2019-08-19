Alleged corruption: Controversy trails Oyo-Ita’s resignation

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, HSOF, Monday, denied knowledge of the alleged resignation of the Head of Service, Winifred Oyo-Ita, following allegations of abuse of office and corruption.

Oyo-Ita has been in the news in the past few weeks on allegations of financial misconduct to the tune of about N3 billion.

Last week, she was reportedly interrogated and had her passport seized by personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The anti-graft agency was said to have traced the sum of N600 million to an account linked to her aide but the Head of Service denied any wrongdoing, stating that the sum was death benefit of staff domiciled in a private account.

The financial misconducts which among others include alleged stealing of government funds and abuse of Duty Tour Allowance, DTA, were troubling enough for the federal government to have demanded her resignation within seven days, Vanguard gathered.

On Monday, an online report claimed that the Head of Service who is receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Abuja has tendered her resignation from office.

However, Director of Press, Office of the Head of Service of the federation, Mrs. Abosede Ogunmosunle denied knowledge of the purported resignation. In a chat with the Vanguard, Ogunmosunle said ‘resignation, if becomes necessary would not be done in secret’.

“I am not aware of any resignation. It is better to ignore some of these reports flying about without verifications. Resignation is not something to be done in secret. If resignation is to be done, the press will be duly informed and carried along,” she said.

But a staff in the Office of the Head of Service told this correspondent in confidence that Oyo-Ita has indeed resigned, stressing however that President Muhammadu Buhari was yet to respond to it.

