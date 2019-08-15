DELTA Governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, on Thursday, urged contractors handling state government projects to adhere to timelines for executing the jobs.

Okowa made the call on Thursday in Asaba while inspecting ongoing projects, including the multi-billion naira Central Secretariat, Delta State Traditional Rulers Secretariat and the Specialist Hospital.

He said that complying with deadlines for projects execution was critical for effective planning, adding that contractors must also ensure that the jobs were executed to specifications.

At the Central Secretariat, the governor expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of work, saying “I am very impressed with what I saw.

“The Secretariat project seems to be getting massive as it is nearing completion; we are happy with the pace of work.

“We have talked so much about the Central Secretariat project, and I can tell you that where we are now, the Secretariat for Traditional Rulers Council is amazing with the way work is going on.

“You will recall that some time last year when we were commissioning series of road projects was when I noticed its deplorable state and we pulled down the old structure and awarded the contract for a befitting secretariat for our traditional rulers.

“Our traditional rulers have done a lot for us to have a peaceful state, which has enabled us to execute our programmes to the satisfaction of our people, and they deserve a befitting accommodation as their secretariat.

“On its completion, which I am aware will be in the next six months, it will house the Directorate of Chieftaincy Affairs. We hope that it will provide a good environment for our traditional rulers to meet.”

On maintenance of the structures, the governor said “when a building is well constructed, I can tell you that its maintenance will not pose a challenge.

“We have capable hands in the respective Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) but, the most important thing is that I believe that our people have adopted the mind-set of taking care of facilities and cleanliness, which is very important.”

The Consultant for construction of central secretariat and traditional rulers’ council secretariat, Mr Kester Ifeadi, conducted the governor round the projects, while the Commissioner for Health, Dr Mordi Ononye, took him round the Specialist Hospital facilities.