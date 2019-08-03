3 Nigerian students beat 94 countries in IBDP exam

LAGOS—THREE students from Greensprings School, Lagos have surpassed the world average in 12 subjects in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, IBDP examination.

These were the same students who won $1.3 million in scholarship to study in top global universities a few months ago.

According to worldwide statistics of the May 2019 IBDP examination published by the International Baccalaureate Organisation, IBO, which is the international body in charge of the sixth-form programme, the average scores of the Greensprings students in the 12 subjects exceed that of the 1,214 schools in 94 countries that did the examination.

Speaking on the IBO report, the IB Diploma Coordinator of Greensprings School, Mr Abidemi Arimoro, said he was thrilled by the achievements of the students, adding that the publication of the statistics reveals that, if given a quality education, Nigerian students can compete with their counterparts all over the world.

He also remarked that the students showed a lot of determination and put in a great deal of work, hence their achievements are well-deserved.

The International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme is a post-secondary school programme designed to prepare students for life in tertiary institutions. It is administered by IBO, and students admitted into the programme are expected to have a minimum of five credits in their O’ Levels (GCSEs, IGCSEs or WASSCE) including English and Mathematics.

