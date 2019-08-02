Breaking News
2.5m Pilgrims pelt ‘devil’ with stones as final Hajj ritual

Since the dawn of the first day of Eid al-Adha, masses of Hajj pilgrims began the ritual of throwing pebbles at Mina holy site by throwing seven consecutive pebbles at a special stone monument called “Jamrat Al-Aqabah”.

Muslim
Muslim pilgrims pray outside the Namirah mosquee at Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the Saudi holy city of Mecca, as the climax of the Hajj pilgrimage approaches on August 10, 2019. – Arafat is the site where Muslims believe the Prophet Mohammed gave his last sermon about 14 centuries ago after leading his followers on the pilgrimage. The ultra-conservative kingdom, which is undergoing dramatic social and economic reforms, has mobilised vast resources for the six-day journey, one of the five pillars of Islam. (Photo AFP)

The movement of pilgrims was smooth as per the pre-prepared plan, the Saudi Press Agency,SPA, reported on Sunday.

Pilgrims moved with convenience and ease in the four floors of the giant facility of Jamarat in a secured environment with foolproof security, health services, ambulance and civil defence services.

Security men organised the movement of pilgrims in the courtyards of Jamarat Bridge and through the entrances and exits.

Around 2.49 million pilgrims have arrived in the Kingdom, including about 1.86 million pilgrims from outside the Kingdom and 634,379 domestic pilgrims of whom 67 percent are non-Saudis, according to the Saudi General Authority for Statistics, GAS.

The number of pilgrims this year, 1440 AH, increased by 117,731, compared to last year, 1439 AH, that witnessed the arrival of around 2.37 million pilgrims, the SPA quoted the GAS as saying.(NAN)

