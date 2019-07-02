ZMSG concludes plan to implement Ruga initiative

By Nasir Muhammad Danfulani

Zamfara State Government has perfected plans to establish three Ruga Settlements in the state as part of its efforts to complement federal government efforts in ending insecurity in the country.

This was disclosed by the State Governor Hon Dr Bello Mohammed Matawalle during a Joint Security meeting with Heads of Securities, leaders of Miyyeti Allah Cattle breeders Association of Nigeria, Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and Local Vigilante held at JB Yakubu Secreteriate Conference Hall, Gusau.

Governor Matawalle said his government has provided all the money and architectural designs towards establishing the Fulani Ruga Settlement in each of the three Senatorial Districts in the state.

He said, 100 hectares of land will be used in each of the senatorial districts including the provision of Social Amenities which such as Earth Dams, Primary Schools, Secondary Schools, Islamiyya Schools and two Hospitals for Human and that of the livestock.

The essence of the Rugga settlement is to complement the effort of the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari in its efforts of ending the insecurity situation bevelling the country and Zamfara State in particular.

Matawalle also said during the meeting that his government is poised to restore the lost peace of the state through the constitution of a reconciliation committee that will encompass Government officials, Representatives from the Security Agencies in the State, Fulani Community, Local Vigilantes and all other relevant stakeholders with a view of finding lasting solution to the persistent security challenges facing Zamfara.

Governor Matawalle stressed that if all the necessary measures are put in place the Issue of banditry will become history very soon.

He further said that the security challenges posed by the bandits in the state over a long period of time has affected the progress of the state economically, Socially and in many other human endeavors which call for dare need to be stopped immediately.

Governor Bello Mohammed disclosed that a special intervention package for the affected victims of banditry activities will soon be released in order to reduce the hardship they are experiencing.

He added that the state government will also re-demarcate grazing reserves so that the herders can find survival easier.

On arms surrender the governor called on the repentant bandits who are yet to surrender their arms to hurry up and do so, so as to allow government take decisive actions against the unrepentant ones noting that “My administration is ready to cooperate with all the bandits that are willing to embrace the peace process and those who resisted government will not hesitate to fight them with maximum force “.

He also appealed to all people who fled the state in a fear of being attacked to return to their homes as the government has taken all the necessary measures to protect their lives and property.