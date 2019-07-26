Why Malami deserves to be confirmed – CSO

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Guardians of Democracy and Development (GODD), has urged the Senate to confirm the ministerial nomination of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to take President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption to the next level.

Recall that a group had on Wednesday called on the Senate to reject the nomination of Malami at the ongoing ministerial screening.

But GODD in a statement signed by it national convener, Solomon Adodo said such calls were unpatriotic.

He urged the Senate to discountenance the call against Malami’s confirmation noting that Nigerians would resist any sinister move to jeopardize the ongoing fight against corruption.

“We are compelled to issue this statement following calls on the Nigerian Senate to reject the ministerial nomination of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

“It is a known fact that since the inception of the administration of President Muhammad Buhari, some individuals and groups that believe Nigeria is their private estate have vowed to frustrate every move of this government.

“That the administration insists on due process and putting a stop to corruption is something these persons are not willing to give up on. Consequently, they employ all manner of tactics to derail the administration.

“Their fiendish strategies range from sponsoring malicious media campaigns to malign the administration and its appointees to twisting facts to sway public opinion to their favour.

“We must not forget that Abubakar Malami SAN was in the forefront of the administration’s fight against corruption and this sure bloodied many a toe,” the statement quoted Adodo as saying.

GODD, while appealing to Nigerians to support the confirmation of Malami, emphasised that the President had the prerogative to appoint those he feels would help him deliver the goods of democracy.

The group therefore called on the Senate to do the needful and weigh the positive merits in the nomination of Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Vanguard