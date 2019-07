Why Buhari did not assent to PIGB – Malami

Abubakar Malami, the former Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation on Friday explained why some bills passed by the senate were not signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malami while fielding questions during the ministerial screening in Abuja said that the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) was refused assent because public interest was not factored in the bill.

He said that the PIGB passed provided more priority to the individual more than the public interest.

He said that there was the need to establish deep-rooted collaborations from conception of a bill to convocation of public hearing to seek the input of varied opinions for the good of the public.

He also said the federal government had also taken up policies that would ensure the independence on the funding of the Judiciary.

Malami, who got commendations for his laudable contributions as AGF was later asked to take a bow

He said that the ministry under his watch had facilitated the prosecution of 63 terrorism cases and secured 59 convictions.

He said the Federal Government through the ministry had also increased the recovering of looted public funds in 2015 from N19 billion to N279 billion in 2018.

Malami, the immediate past Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) was screened alongside Hadi Sirika the immediate past Minister of State on Aviation.

The Senate adjourned the exercise by 6:30p.m. on July 25, after screening 14 nominees.

The third nominee, Dr Osagie Ehanire (Edo), who was the immediate Minister of State for Health was not available to be screened.

However, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrdjakpo (PDP-Bayelsa), raising a point of Order 121, observed that a number of the ministerial nominees did not present their certificate of declaration of asset to senate.

He said that it was a breach of the constitution for the nominees not to have presented their certificates of asset declaration as intending public officers.

He said that the failure of the nominees to present the certificate could result in their non-confirmation.

Commenting on the point of order, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, sitting as Chairman of the Committee of the Whole, said that the order was noted.(NAN)

Vanguard