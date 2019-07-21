What do men say you are?

By Muoka Lazarus

JOHN 1:47-48 states, “Jesus saw Nathanael coming to him, and saith of him, Behold an Israelite indeed, in whom is no guile! 48 Nathanael saith unto him, Whence knowest thou me? Jesus answered and said unto him, Before that Philip called thee, when thou wast under the fig tree, I saw thee.”

Brethren, time has come when we should be concerned with what people say about us, the impression they have about us and the worth of the respect they have for us. We should be concerned if our lifestyle is indeed portraying us as the Children of God we profess to be or hypocrites? We should be concerned if in reality God knows us as His, and if we are secret or open Disciples of Christ?

In the time of Jesus Christ on earth, deceitfulness was the mark of the Jewish people. To find a man, living in the midst of the Jews and still walking in uprightness was rare, but Nathanael distinguished himself otherwise. Our Lord Jesus gave a good testimony about him as a worthy descendant of the patriarch Jacob, who not only professed to believe in true God, but who worshiped Him in sincerity and truth.

Brethren, the question is if you can be identified by the Lord you claim to be worshipping. Have you asked yourself why God is silence in your matter? If God calls you today, where will you be, does He really know you? What do people say about you in their closest? Are they holding anything against you; in their supposition are you a sinner?

As a police man, you must know that if you collect bribe from whoever that comes across your way, you are a sinner. If you are a doctor and assist in committing abortion or killing unborn babies, you are a murderer. You may not like to be called a murderer but in the closest that is what people say you are. If you are a lecturer and favoured only those students that purchase your handout, you are a fraudster. Although you may not like to be openly called such name but when students talk about you, they will refer you as a swindler and that is what you are. If you are married but live an immoral life, you are an adulterer. You may not like such name and people may not like to openly call you by that name but that is what you are, an adulterer–a public toilet. If you drink alcohol or work in brewery, you are a disgrace to Christianity whether you believe it or not.

Job 1:1 states, “There was a man in the land of Uz, whose name was Job; and that man was perfect and upright, and one that feared God, and eschewed evil”

In the days of Job in the land of Uz, it was hard for a rich man to live a pious life but Job stood out among his generation and was distinguished. The Holy Book describes him as a man who feared God and obeyed all His commandments.

As you read this message, how will you be described by people who know you in the office, market, school or meet you on the road? What will they say about you? Are you known to them as a prostitute, robber, liar, fornicator, idolater, criminal, drunkard, smoker, etc. What testimony will they bear about you?

Acts 11:26 states, “And when he had found him, he brought him unto Antioch. And it came to pass, that a whole year they assembled themselves with the church, and taught much people. And the disciples were called Christians first in Antioch”

The disciples were called Christians in Antioch not because they had no individual names but they were doing the work of their Master, our Lord Jesus Christ, and people identified them and bore testimony that they were of Christ.

Beloved, what is your identity, what do they say of you. Are you a Christian you professed to be? Let this identity issue be resolved by you today.

Vanguard