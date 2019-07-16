By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said it is investigating unqualified graduates who were fraudulently mobilised for national service by some tertiary institutions.

Director-General of the Scheme, Brigadier Shuaibu Ibrahim, made this known yesterday during a meeting with the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, in Abuja.

Brigadier Ibrahim, who noted that some of the institutions under investigation were based abroad, requested the support of the EFCC in checkmating the fraud.

He said, “Mr. Chairman, it is very unfortunate that some institutions of higher learning, particularly in Cotonou, Benin Republic present to us people who didn’t go to the four walls of the university as graduates for mobilization.

“Currently, we are investigating some of such so-called graduates, many of whom cannot write or spell any word in English.”

He assured that under his leadership the NYSC will intensify the fight against corruption within the national youth service system.

On his part, Magu condemned the sale of academic qualifications to unqualified graduates; pledging the support of the EFCC in combating the menace.

He also commended the NYSC for educating Nigerians on the dangers of corruption through the anti-corruption Community Development Service groups for corps members.