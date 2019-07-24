VSKIT partners StarTimes to host Nigeria’s TV show, Voice to Fame

By Cynthia Alo

Short video sharing platform, VSKIT has announced its partnership with Digital cable TV, StarTimes, to host the maiden edition of‘Voice to Fame,’ a dubbing competition in Nigeria.

The programme is set to hit television airwaves on sunday. The show will see eight contestants competing against celebrities, for a chance to win a grand prize of N2 million.

The Voice to Fame show will feature the re-enactment of classic movies and TV plays, Rap battles and lip-sync according to dialogues taken from clips of movies and TV shows with focus on vocal delivery and demonstrative facial expressions. Popular TV Celebrities – Charles Okocha popularly known as “Igwe 2pac”, Nkechi Blessing, Mide Martins and Yakubu Mohammed will also be competing for the grand prize with the new talents, and this guarantees an even more entertaining, educative and enriching TV experience for viewers.

Speaking at a Press briefing, VSKIT Nigeria Marketing Manager, Sean Shu, stated that the brand is pleased to create a new and exciting platform for Africa’s up and coming talents to showcase their skills:”As title sponsor of the ‘Voice to Fame’ competition, our aim is to provide the right platform where young talents across Africa with remarkable vocal skills and star potential, can be given a shot at the limelight. Beyond this, VSKIT will continue to develop and deploy varied talent-focused initiatives, training programs and co-branding campaigns that will create superstars out of budding talents.”

The 13-episode TV Show will feature four contestants each week, with viewers having the exclusive right to vote their best dubbing performances.

Contestants with the highest votes will progress to the next stage, while the contestant with the least vote from the audience each week gets evicted.

Vanguard