Video: Anthony Joshua mingles with Nigerians in Lagos slum, Stadium

Former World Heavyweight Champions, Anthony Joshua, is having great fun as he mingles with Nigerians at Makoko and at the National Stadium, Surulere on Saturday.

Joshua, seen visibly happy,  was given a heroic welcome after he entered the country few days ago.

Watch videos below:

