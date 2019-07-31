Breaking News
Umahi orders social media platform in govt name closed

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday, directed all persons or group of persons that created social media platforms in the name of Ebonyi State Government or his personal name to close them down before 12 midnight today.
Umahi, Ebonyi
David Umahi

In a statement by the Special Assistant to the Governor on Social Media, Emmanuel Igwe, Umahi emphasised that such platforms should cease to exist.

The governor said the directive became pertinent having observed that people have converted such platforms as a medium for spreading falsehood and fake news, adding that no sensible government could ignore such development.

He, however, commended initiators of some of the platforms whom he said had genuine intention of using them to promote the policies and programmes of his administration.

The statement further disclosed that the state government would before the end of the week launch official WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts through which the public could send and receive information.

“In the interim, the only social media platforms recognized by Ebonyi State Government are ICT PLUS and EBBC SAIT/Fm WhatsApp platforms,” the statement added.

He further warned all concerned to comply with the directive as security agencies have been properly briefed to arrest and prosecute defaulters.

