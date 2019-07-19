Troops kill 11 Boko Haram terrorists, nab 6 Commanders in Borno

In a commando style, gallant troops have deployed and killed 11 Boko Haram (BH) insurgents, together with their informants.

The troops, who first disguised themselves, successfully laid an ambush along a road in Jakana axis of Borno State, before gunning down the terrorists.

An intelligence source said that the killed Boko Haram fighters were fleeing after they had attacked some military personnel on patrol duty.

“Unfortunately, the insurgents who were eliminated by the Nigerian troops had killed six soldiers before they met their Waterloo.

“The intelligence service has already identified some communities suspected to be harbouring terrorists and their agents but the military is wary of collateral damage on the communities because of women and children, that is why they are still yet to attack and raid the terrorists’ hideouts.”

Some of the communities allegedly aiding, supporting and offering help to the extremists include Matari, Mada, Burgozo, Duwari, and Didiri.

The Nigerian troops have nabbed six high-profile Boko Haram commanders for frequently ambushing and coordinating attacks on troops within Auno, Jakana and Banishaik general area.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division of NA, Maiduguri, Major General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu, also confirmed recent development to PRNigeria, saying that “the vigilant troops effectively ambushed and eliminated the insurgents who killed two officers and three soldiers, at Burgozo community in Borno State.

“After a gun battle that lasted 20 minute, the fleeing terrorists were overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole,” he said.

The Army Major General, said while some of the terrorists were killed, the rest of them who were fleeing sustained serious wounds.

He noted that troops have commenced mopping-up, combing of the general area while some arrests had been made.

The GOC, also listed the items recovered from the insurgents to include one gun trucks, two anti-aircraft guns, one RPG, five Ak 47 riffle and one night vision google.