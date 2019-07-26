By Ayo Onikoyi

When the ‘Lionheart’ lady roars in the jungle all animals run for cover. This is exactly what happened on Thursday when Nollywood leading lady, Genevieve Nnaji decided to lay it on the line with posting of a rather luscious photo of herself on her Instagram handle.

It is so un-Genevieve-like to go sensual in anyway to express and any form of mood or feelings but she did it this time with gusto that left most of her colleagues not only awestruck but also starstruck.

“Funke just left the Instagram”, Funke Akindele commented.

“I’m leaving Instagram today for you since you are looking for who to kill,” Uche Jombo reacted

Godfather of the movie industry Richard Mofe-Damijo tagged her and say “Game over”

In much less than 24 hours the post had garnered over 300 thousand ‘likes’ and close to 15 thousand comments. All the comments pointed to the fact that Genevieve cannot do any wrong.

