Radio Bayelsa, `Glory FM 97.1’ in Yenagoa, which went off-air following a fire incident that destroyed its studios and broadcast equipment on July 2, has resumed test transmission.

The General Manager, Dr. John Idumange, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Yenagoa on Monday.

Idumange said that the fire was put out through a concerted effort of sympathisers and firemen.

He attributed the fire incident to sabotage by some staff members but the labour unions said the allegation was prejudice to ongoing investigations.

The Bayelsa Government-owned radio station returned to the airwaves on Saturday with uninterrupted music for several hours.

Reacting to the development, Mr Daniel Iworiso-Markson, Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, said the feat was achieved through the relentless efforts of staff of the station.

He noted that there were plans to rebuild the studios destroyed by the fire incident, while a temporary studio had been put in place to ensure that the station begins normal transmission of programmes.

He said that full commercial broadcast of the station’s programmes would soon resume from the temporary studio.

Iworiso-Markson explained that the state government had set up a panel to investigate the cause of the fire and apologise to listeners for the break in transmission of programmes. (NAN)